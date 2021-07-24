By Chinonso Alozie

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders ,COSEYL, on Saturday thanked the former Abia State governor and Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial Zone, Theodore Orji, for rescuing the people of Ukome community in Ibeku Umuahia, from water crisis after years of suffering without water in their area.

COSEYL President, Goodluck Ibem, made this statement to newsmen in Owerri, just as he described the water project as inline with the agenda of Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, to reach out to communities without water.

He said among other things that, “Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth body for all youth groups in the Southeast region wishes to thank His Excellency Senator Theodore A. Orji (aka Ochendo Global) for quick, timely and decisive intervention in the water crisis that has for years plagued Ukome community in Ibeku Umuahia.

“Located at the Abia Central Senatorial Zone with high tourism potential, including a Primary Healthcare Cent8re, sons and daughters of Ukome lay helpless like the biblical Israelites in the wilderness until Ochendo struck his “rod” on the hard and dry land for water to gush out.

“The Coalition so feels delighted at such empathetic gesture of the senator bearing in mind the difficulty posed by the topography and terrain of Ukome landscape which hindered for long this blissful moment that looks now like a dream to the almost-forgotten people.

“It bears repeating that sinking a borehole in such a land required more technology than normal, and persistence as it took 260 metres deep (instead of the normal 120 metres deep) to get the water.”

“As we know, water is part of SDGs and plays therefore a crucial in man’s daily life. To be without water, especially, as the world faces the pandemic is to heighten by far the risk of spread of the Covid-19 virus and make life unhygienic. COSEYL believes the senator representing Abia Central is pro-people and pro-poor hence this move. Community members were overwhelmed with joy most of who spoke of the generosity of the senator who is always near and listening to his constituents,” COSEYL said.

