By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday started the battle again over who controls the renamed University, to Ozumba University by the Uzodimma’s government.

According to Okorocha’s Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemedo, the University’s case still in court.

The Okorocha’s anger was that “The government had hurriedly gone to Court to get forfeiture order, on some of Okorocha and his family’s properties, even when Cases on the same properties have been going on in Courts. And valid Judgements also gotten on some of them, with cost awarded against the State Government. Yet, the government has continued to go by intimidation and self-help.”

Also Read: Not arresting Nnamdi Kanu will embolden non-state actors against Nigeria — ex-ACF scribe

He continued: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement, credited to the Imo State Government, with the referenced caption, which has gone viral in the media.

“And we would be failing in our responsibility if we do not put the record straight so that nobody would be deceived.

There is no University called Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe at Ogboko. What is in Ogboko, is the Eastern Palm University owned by Rochas Foundation and not Imo State Government.

The Imo State Government has been making some baseless and unsubstantiated claims, over the University to the extent of claiming that, it has changed its nomenclature to Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University.

“We had earlier written to remind the government that, the name of a University, with legal status, can not be changed with a resolution at a Cabinet meeting. The Cases concerning the fate of the University, have been going on in Courts of Competent Jurisdiction. And that the University is also one of the items being investigated by the EFCC.”

“Recently, owing to the constant harassment of the Students and invasion of the University by agents of the State Government vis-à-vis, the Cases in Court, Concerning the University, Rochas Foundation ordered for the temporary closure of the University. And told the Students to leave, pending the determination of the Cases in Court. All these had taken place,” Okorocha said.