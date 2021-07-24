By Tunde Oso

Urhobo Elites Association of Nigeria has urged students to shun social vices such as belonging to secret cults and engaging in cybercrime.

It also urged them to disregard the impression that education is a scam and not a means to good life.

Mr. Blessing Ugeh, president of the group, gave the advice during a visit and presentation of notebooks to Junior Secondary School Students of Orerokpe Secondary School, Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government Area.

“Your parents want you to become good and useful to the society. That is why you were sent to school, but some of you might have heard the saying that education is a scam. I want to tell you that education is not a scam. It is the best way for you to become successful and useful to your parents and the society. Shun cultism and note that cybercrime is the fastest way to destruction. The wealth does not last because it is not what you sweat for. If you want to be men of honour and strong character get educated. Education pays, I want you people to be successful in life but not through Yahoo Plus that is a road to destruction.

Hon. Godwin Eyinyere, former Chairman of Okpe Local Government Area and the Duke of Orerokpe, who represented His Royal Majesty Orhue 1, Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, expressed sadness over the unkempt surroundings of the school.

He charged the students to know that there is one captain in a ship and as such they must respect their teachers.

He added that the teachers should discipline any unruly student without fear or favour and any parent who gets angry for such reason.

“We, as Okpe people will take sides with the teacher against such parent. So, do you job you have our backing.”

Mr Onodjemre Charles Ejiroghene, Principal of the school expressed appreciation for sacrificing their time and resources to put smiles on the faces of the students even though he observed that it would have been better if a motivational speaker was invited to talk on a specific topic to students.

He assured that all what various persons said at the occasion would be put into use by the students.

The highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of notebooks to JSS students of the school. Present at the occasion were Mr Blessing Ugeh, President, Chief Silva Onoseru, Evang. (Dr.) Felix Ophori, Dr. Davis Efeurhobo, Engr. Ekiowu Johnbull, Omiragua Oghenero Emavwoyan, Mr Patrick Ogaga. Hon Solomon Ighrakpata Deputy Chief Whip of Delta State House and other members of the association.

