By Adesina Wahab

Fear of possible outbreak of the third wave of the COVID-19 has gripped the management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, which has raised the alarm following an increase in the number of patients coming to the University Medical Centre with flu-like symptoms related to the disease.

The development has prompted the university to issue and update cum advisory on the development on Tuesday.

The statement from the Medical Centre read, “The University of Lagos Medical Centre wishes to inform all members of the University of Lagos Community about what appears to be the start of a potential 3rd wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Lagos State.

“The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, in his press statement issued on July 11, 2021, stated that since the beginning of July there has been a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1% at the end of June 2021, to its current rate of 6.6% as at the 8th of July 2021. This is with a concurrent increase in the occupancy rate at Lagos State isolation centres.

“The University of Lagos community has also been affected by this potential 3rd wave, with an increase in the number of patients presented to the University of Lagos Medical Centre with flu-like symptoms which are similar to COVID-19.”

Students recently returned to the campus after nearly a year at home due to lockdown occasioned by the pandemic.

