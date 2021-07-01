NIGERIAN Society of Chemical Engineers, NSChE, Edo/Delta States Chapter, has organized a virtual quiz competition for chemical engineering students with the University of Benin emerging as the winner.

Chairman of the Edo/Delta chapter of NSChE, Engr. Ogheneovo Ememerurai who disclosed this in a statement noted that four out of the six chartered Students Chapters participated in the event.

The statement read: “The schools that participated are the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun; Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO); University of Benin (UNIBEN), Benin-City; and Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun.

“The chemical engineering students of Auchi Polytechnic did not partake because academic activities were just resuming because of strike action by the school. The students of the chemical engineering department of Delta State University (DELSU), Oleh Campus are now in 300 Level and could not participate because most of the subjects featured in the quiz competition have not been taught at that level.

“Three students represented each Students Chapter. The Students Chapters were asked to include at least one female in the team that will represent them. The following are the subjects that were covered in the quiz competition: Fluid Mechanics, Chemical Engineering Thermodynamics, Mass transfer, Heat Transfer, Chemical Reaction Engineering, and Environmental & Industrial Pollution. Others were Chemical Hazards & Safety, Information & Communication Technology, and Process Dynamics and Control.”

Saying that the competition was conducted in three rounds, the statement added that “UNIBEN took the 1st position with 58 marks while FUPRE took second with 51 marks. IUO and PTI tied at 48 marks at the end of the competition.

” To have a clear third position, a tie-break question was given to each. IUO students answer theirs correctly and took the bonus to emerge in 3rd position.

“A plaque would be sent to the 1st-3rd positions in addition to the prize monies. The prize money for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions are Twenty Thousand Naira (₦20, 000), Ten Thousand Naira (₦10, 000), and Five Thousand Naira (₦5, 000), respectively.”

Ememerurai, on behalf of the Exco and members of the Edo/Delta Chapter, thanked all the HODs, Staff Advisers, and Students’ Presidents for making it possible for their students to participate.

He also thanked Engr. Mrs. Wuraola Raji of Chemical Engineering Department, IUO; Engr. Dr. Ohimor E.O. of Chemical Engineering Department, FUPRE and Engr. Iyanda P.O. of Petroleum & Natural Gas Processing Department, PTI for coordinating their students on short notice.

“Special thanks also go to Engr. Chinedu Anyalewechi for typing the quiz questions and answers and Engr. Maduako E.O, the Chairman of the Committee”, he added.