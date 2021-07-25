Umeoji

By Chima Nwogu

A lot of political experience is needed to govern a state like Anambra State, cosmopolitan and urban in nature. The seat of the governor is not for a novice. It is meant for those who have paid their dues in politics.

The state governor, Willie Obiano, is due to leave the saddle soon after spending eight years allowed by the law of the land. As expected of a leader like him, he must be interested in the quality of who takes over from him. Two things are important for him in deciding his successor: that the incoming governor should be from his political party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); and that the person so chosen should be one that will be ready to build on the foundation which his administration has put in place.

In preparation for the state governorship election holding in November, APGA had on July 1, 2021 held its primary election in Awka, the state capital. The purpose of the election was to elect the party’s flagbearer in the election.

Delegates who voted during the primaries had options, they weighed the options based on the antecedents and experience of the aspirants. They did not look too far before settling for Honourable Chuma Michael Umeoji.

Based on the outcome of that primary election, the party leadership submitted Umeoji’s name and his personal information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as stipulated in the schedule of the election as released by the electoral body.

The commission has also taken a step further by publishing Umeoji’s name alongside candidates of other parties that have shown interest in participating in the November election.

With that publication, the coast is clear for the APGA governorship candidate to begin his campaign aimed at making his plans and programmes for the state known to the people.

Umeoji is clearly not a novice in the politics of the state. In fact, he is a high flyer. He was elected the Executive Chairman of Aguata Local Government Council in 2013 and Chairman Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Anambra State chapter. Only a man deeply-rooted in grassroots politics can attain that achievement.

He is currently representing Aguata Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. He won the election on the platform of APGA and presently, the leader of the APGA caucus at the National Assembly.

Umeoji is poised to ensure that he extends the quality leadership he has been providing for the people of his local government and constituency over the years to the people of the entire state. This is why he decided to throw his hat into the ring to contest the November governorship election.

In the federal lawmaker, Obiano has nothing to fear about a successor jettisoning and destroying his legacies in the state. It is in the interest of the party and indeed that of the state for the governor to support this astute grassroots mobiliser if indeed he is committed to ensuring that his party retains the governorship seat after him.

Umeoji’s grassroots appeal and deep-rooted aggressive mobilisation will definitely give APGA victory in the state governorship election.

CITATION OF CHIEF CHUKWUMA MICHAEL UMEOJI KSJI, AMNIM, FCPA, MHR

– EARLY LIFE AND EDUCATION

Chukwuma Michael Umeoji was born on the 22nd day of October, to the family of Sir Andy, (Retired School Principal and Politician), and Lady Ngozi Umeoji of Ezinifite Village, Aguata in Anambra State. Young Chukwuma attended Ojiako Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Adazi Nnukwu, and was later enrolled at Nwora Umunna Primary School Onitsha and Government Primary School Ajali where he obtained his first school leaving certificate and proceeded to Saint Peter’s secondary school, Achina; Boys Secondary School Ezinifite and Uga Boys Secondary where he would later obtain Secondary School Certificate with good grades.

He subsequently enrolled for Advance Education and was accepted into the Prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) to Study Philosophy in 1988 and graduated with Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honors in 1992. Chukwuma Umeoji later in 2006 enrolled for Masters from the reputable Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka where he obtained MA in Philosophy.

Chukwuma Umeoji quest for Leadership, politics and Nation Building started at early stage while still a secondary school student where he held several class and school positions. While at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Umeoji played actively in the student’s politics where he later rose to the rank of Deputy Speaker of the Students Parliament, before becoming a Student Senator in NANS, as a Comrade, the name Chukwuma Umeoji resonated which led to him becoming the Global President for all Nigerian Students. He was appointed the Coordinator Civil Liberties Organization and member youth solidarity for South Africa and Namibia.

– PROFESSIONAL CAREER

Chukwuma Umeoji after A-Level Education where he graduated with upper grades, proceeded to serve fatherland in the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and later would venture into business. He first established in late 90’s, Bantu Nigeria Limited, a Contract Company which doubles as the Onwers and manager of the popular Bantu Plaza, Awka, Anambra State. Subsequently, Chief Chukwuma Umeoji in his quest for more knowledge and business development, acquired further expertise in Real Estate (Properties).

Chukwuma Umeoji founded and led as Managing Director Bantu Nigeria Limited and Harvestech Nigeria Limited which he also founded in early 2000. The Property Consultancy firm which currently operates at 59 Court Road Awka, Anambra State is one of the biggest Property firm in Nigeria.

Chief Umeoji is today, a major player in Real Estate. He owns major Commercial properties in Awka and across Anambra State, amongst other chains of Businesses.

– POLITICAL CAREER

Despite playing active role and crowned with performance and leadership stability while still a Student in his University days, Chukwuma Umeoji became concerned over the ugly plight of his native Aguata and the lack of development nay dividends of democracy associated with the area. He followed the path of the family and his immediate father Sir Andy Umeoji who represented Aguata Constituency at the House of Assembly in the Old Anambra and a two term Local Government Chairman. Chukwuma Umeoji joined active politics as an established man; a business owner, policy strategist and former managing director of two sturdy private companies offering services in Property management, consultancy and contracting.

°His first appearance in public office was in 2003 when he contested to represent Aguata Federal Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but was prevailed on to allow the then incumbent complete a second term as according to arrangement in the party which he acknowledged.

° In 2007, it was due for him to contest again, but the PDP denied him her flag, he went in to win the Federal House Election to represent Aguata Federal Constituency at 6th National Assembly under Labour Party (LP), where he made noticeable contributions to the development of Nigeria; attracted numerous projects and other dividends of democracy.

°In 2012 Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji was appointed a Board Member of Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State.

°Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji was later elected the Executive Chairman of Aguata Local Government Council in 2013 and Chairman Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Anambra State.

°Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji continued in his sterling political performance and service to the common man which led to him being appointed Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Anambra State on Grassroot Mobilization in recognition of his large Grassroot Appeal.

°His ingenuity saw him serve for Three (3) years as Member Anambra State Land Acquisition and Mediation Committee; Member Anambra State Vigilante Supervisory Committee (ASVSC); Member Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ASPHCDA); Member Anambra State Joint Account Committee (JAAC).

°Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji won a second term election in 2019 to represent Aguata Federal Constituency at the 9th National Assembly under the platform of APGA and presently, the leader of the APGA party caucus at the National Assembly.

– COMMUNITY SERVICE

Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji through his business and leadership has continued to impact positively on the society through scholarship schemes, skill, vocation and seed money empowerment for the young people and market women.

In recognition of his stewardship and community development services, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji was honored with the traditional title of OBA Aguata by the Aguata Traditional Rulers and custodians of the Igbo culture.

He is a member of the prestigious Nze Na Ozo Society.

Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji has also be conferred with numerous titles by various traditional rulers including ODENIGBO of Akpo; DIKE ANAGBALUIZU of Urum; EBUBE DIKE of Uga Community amongst many others.

Chief Umeoji, is Associate Member Nigerian Institute of Management (AMNIM) and Fellow Chartered Institute of Public Administrators (FCPA).

Hon. Chief Sir, Chukwuma Michael Umeoji, AMNIM, FCPA, MHR, is a devoted Catholic and Member, Knight of Saint John International KSJI.

Chief Comrade Chukwuma Michael Umeoji KSJI, AMNIM, FCPA, MHR, is gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance party, APGA for the Anambra 2021 gubernatorial election.

Nwogu is a political analyst and writes from Awka

