UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Monday said that Chinese state-backed groups had carried out hacking attacks on the Microsoft exchange server.

“The cyber-attack on Microsoft Exchange Server by Chinese state-backed groups is a reckless but familiar pattern of behaviour,’’ Raab said, quoting the UK Foreign office in a statement.

The foreign office also said that London joined likeminded partners to confirm Chinese state-backed groups were responsible for gaining access to computer networks via Microsoft Exchange servers.

“The Chinese Government must end this systematic cyber sabotage and can expect to be held account if it does not,’’ Raab added. (Sputnik/NAN)

