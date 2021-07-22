By Chinedu Adonu
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has appointed 68 development center administrators.
The administrator-nominees were approved by the State House of Assembly on Thursday, 22nd of July 2021.
The erstwhile administrators were dissolved in September last year.
The list of the new administrators and development centers are:
Aninri
Aninri North – Ernest Oshi
Aninri West – Israel Ani
Aninri South – Martin M. Nwankwo
Aninri East – Dickson Ukpabi
Awgu
Mbanabo North – Solomon Egbo
Mbanabo South – Nonso Miracle Ochi
Awgu Central. – Maximus Oha
Anikenano/Ugwuene – Ndubuisi Nwankwo
UDI
Udi South -. Owo Nicholas Onyenji
Udi Central Mrs. Regina Onoh
Ojebeogene – Barr. Simon Egwu
Ugwunye/Ezedike – Joe Anieze
UZO-UWANI
Adada – Chiemelie Dioke
Igboano – Ikechukwu Otaba
Mbanabo – Fredrick Chikel
Ogboli – Sunday Aniago
ENUGU EAST
Enugu East Central – Mark Mba
Enugu East. – Barr. Onyeka Agbo
Mbulujodo – Nnamdi Oko
Mbuluiyikwu – Arinze Oko
ENUGU NORTH
Enugu North East – Christopher Ani
Enugu North- South – Onyebuchi Ezike
Enugu North Central – Chukwuma Ugwu
Enugu Central Agu-Owo – Chinedu Ozioma Onyereri
ENUGU SOUTH
Enugu South West – Egbo Nnaji Harry Chuks
Enugu South East – Chinedu Onukwube
Enugu South-. South – Oko Henry Onyebuchi
Enugu South Central – Daniel Nsude
EZEAGU
Ezeagu North – Okwudili Onuoha
Ezeagu Central – Victor Mamel
Ezeagu South – Hon Chidiebere Ezinwa
Ezeagu West -. Ugochukwu Kenneth Obieze
ISI-UZO
Amanyi – Hon Ikechukwu Orji
Isi-uzo. – Christopher Agu
Ehamufu East – Tobecukwu Odo
Ehamufu West – Barr Ogenyi
NKANU EAST
Amankanu – EdeNweze Ignatius
Nkanu East Central – Prince Uche Sam Mba
Nkanu South – James Orji
Asu Nkanu – Engr. Ede Emmanuel Ozoemena
NKANU WEST
Nkanu West Central – Barr. Anayo Agu
Nkanu West – Michael Egbo
Awkunanaw – Barr. Igwenagu Pius Ngene
Akpugo – Emeka Nwajanja Nnaji
IGBO-ETITI
Igbo-Etiti Central – Paul Okoro
Igbo-Etiti East – Engr Victor Obute
Igbo-Etiti West – Mr. Jude Amunabor
Igbo-Etiti North – Mr. Modestus Okwuigwe
IGBOEZE NORTH
Igboeze North-East – Clifford Obe
Igboeze-North Central – Cyril Onu
Igboeze North-South – Engr. Sampson Ape
Igboeze West – Emmanuel Nweze (Lulu)
IGBOEZE-SOUTH
Igboeze South East Central – Ugwoke Donatus Ekene
Igboeze South West Central – Aleke James Obiora
Ekete – Daniel Chinedu Eze
Udeze – Ayogu Ernest
NSUKKA
Nsukka Central – Attah Chidiebere
Nsukka West – Ajibo Dominic
Nsukka East – Barr. Josephat Nzewe
Nsukka South – Ugwoke Romanus Chijioke
OJI RIVER
Oji River Central – Barr Chuma Dilibe
Oji River East – Ogbonnaya Onuaguluchi
Oji River South – Chekwube Nwanna
Mamu River – Hon Onwuama Sopuruibe
UDENU
Orba – Okeanya Cyril
Uduluedem – Ugwu Stanley Ferdinand
Udenu North – Prince Onyeka Eze
Udenu East – Odo Kevin Ikpechukwu