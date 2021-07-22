By Chinedu Adonu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has appointed 68 development center administrators.

The administrator-nominees were approved by the State House of Assembly on Thursday, 22nd of July 2021.

The erstwhile administrators were dissolved in September last year.

The list of the new administrators and development centers are:

Aninri

Aninri North – Ernest Oshi

Aninri West – Israel Ani

Aninri South – Martin M. Nwankwo

Aninri East – Dickson Ukpabi

Awgu

Mbanabo North – Solomon Egbo

Mbanabo South – Nonso Miracle Ochi

Awgu Central. – Maximus Oha

Anikenano/Ugwuene – Ndubuisi Nwankwo

UDI

Udi South -. Owo Nicholas Onyenji

Udi Central Mrs. Regina Onoh

Ojebeogene – Barr. Simon Egwu

Ugwunye/Ezedike – Joe Anieze

UZO-UWANI

Adada – Chiemelie Dioke

Igboano – Ikechukwu Otaba

Mbanabo – Fredrick Chikel

Ogboli – Sunday Aniago

ENUGU EAST

Enugu East Central – Mark Mba

Enugu East. – Barr. Onyeka Agbo

Mbulujodo – Nnamdi Oko

Mbuluiyikwu – Arinze Oko

ENUGU NORTH

Enugu North East – Christopher Ani

Enugu North- South – Onyebuchi Ezike

Enugu North Central – Chukwuma Ugwu

Enugu Central Agu-Owo – Chinedu Ozioma Onyereri

ENUGU SOUTH

Enugu South West – Egbo Nnaji Harry Chuks

Enugu South East – Chinedu Onukwube

Enugu South-. South – Oko Henry Onyebuchi

Enugu South Central – Daniel Nsude

EZEAGU

Ezeagu North – Okwudili Onuoha

Ezeagu Central – Victor Mamel

Ezeagu South – Hon Chidiebere Ezinwa

Ezeagu West -. Ugochukwu Kenneth Obieze

ISI-UZO

Amanyi – Hon Ikechukwu Orji

Isi-uzo. – Christopher Agu

Ehamufu East – Tobecukwu Odo

Ehamufu West – Barr Ogenyi

NKANU EAST

Amankanu – EdeNweze Ignatius

Nkanu East Central – Prince Uche Sam Mba

Nkanu South – James Orji

Asu Nkanu – Engr. Ede Emmanuel Ozoemena

NKANU WEST

Nkanu West Central – Barr. Anayo Agu

Nkanu West – Michael Egbo

Awkunanaw – Barr. Igwenagu Pius Ngene

Akpugo – Emeka Nwajanja Nnaji

IGBO-ETITI

Igbo-Etiti Central – Paul Okoro

Igbo-Etiti East – Engr Victor Obute

Igbo-Etiti West – Mr. Jude Amunabor

Igbo-Etiti North – Mr. Modestus Okwuigwe

IGBOEZE NORTH

Igboeze North-East – Clifford Obe

Igboeze-North Central – Cyril Onu

Igboeze North-South – Engr. Sampson Ape

Igboeze West – Emmanuel Nweze (Lulu)

IGBOEZE-SOUTH

Igboeze South East Central – Ugwoke Donatus Ekene

Igboeze South West Central – Aleke James Obiora

Ekete – Daniel Chinedu Eze

Udeze – Ayogu Ernest

NSUKKA

Nsukka Central – Attah Chidiebere

Nsukka West – Ajibo Dominic

Nsukka East – Barr. Josephat Nzewe

Nsukka South – Ugwoke Romanus Chijioke

OJI RIVER

Oji River Central – Barr Chuma Dilibe

Oji River East – Ogbonnaya Onuaguluchi

Oji River South – Chekwube Nwanna

Mamu River – Hon Onwuama Sopuruibe

UDENU

Orba – Okeanya Cyril

Uduluedem – Ugwu Stanley Ferdinand

Udenu North – Prince Onyeka Eze

Udenu East – Odo Kevin Ikpechukwu