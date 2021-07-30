Femi Samuel Adedipe known professionally as ‘Koller’ is a Nigerian Afro-Pop/Highlife recording artist.

The multi-talented act made his debut in 2019 when released the smash hit single titled ‘Amin’ which was produced by the award-winning ‘Phantom Beatz’.

‘Femi-Prince’ as he is also called, signed a deal in 2019 to become a brand ambassador for the popular beer brand, Trophy Lager and went on to headline several major shows.

Koller makes a return with his latest single ‘Ogo’ produced by the award winning Phantom Beatz.

Over the last two years, with 2020 being the year of pandemic, Koller has honed his skills, recorded alot more songs and he’s fully prepared to take his career to the next level.

This is pretty much evident with this smart, brilliant masterpiece he’s just dropped. The song ‘Ogo’ has a solid sound engineering carefully mixed and mastered by Marqai.