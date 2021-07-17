By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting, in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state has sentenced two police officers and three other persons to death for kidnapping in the state. The accused were sentenced to death yesterday for kidnapping an Uyo based cattle dealer one Alh Muhammed Umar Barkindo.

The court presided over by Justice Eno Isangedighi held that the accused were guilty of the offence.

She said:“the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubts and found the accused guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping Alhaji Muhammad Umar Barkindo on November 25, 2011, an offense punishable by death in Section one subsection two of Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law 2009.”

Justice Isangedighi prayed God to have mercy upon the souls of the condemned kidnappers.”

The condemned police officers are Corporal Friday Udo, a native of Ikot Inyang in Oruk Anam Local Government Area and Corporal Saturday Okorie of Ikot Etenge also in Oruk Anam who have since been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.

Others condemned to death were Walter Jack Udo, a native of Iwok Nsit in Nsit Atai, Udo Moses Akpaetuk of Ikot Ada Idem, Ibiono Ibom and Udo Okon Etim from Ikot Asua in Nsit Atai whose house was used for custody of the victim, while demanding N100million ransom.

The judgement laid to rest the 10 years trial of the 8-man squad who were also linked to the kidnap of a medical expert at the University of Uyo, Dr. Ini Enang in August, 2011, a case which the court discharged and acquitted the accused for want of evidence.

Meanwhile, the three other accused persons died in the course of their trial with their names struck out by the court.

