By Emmanuel Elebeke

Journalists in the country may have a cause to smile soon as the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has disclosed plans to set up a trust fund for members.

The Chairman of the FCT Council, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbeche, who disclosed this said the trust fund, when set up, would be available for all journalists to better their lot.

The union chairman used the opportunity to call on good-spirited Nigerians to contribute towards raising the funds when floated, noting that some practicing journalists were living in abject poverty.

Meanwhile, the Council has conferred the peace Ambassador award on Chairman Zaura Energy Limited, Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkareem Zaura for his philanthropic contribution to the poor of the poor in the society.

Presenting the award, the Council Chairman explained that the Council found Zaura worthy of the award after monitoring the myriads of his philanthropic and humanitarian gesture in the society as well as many pursuits of peace in the country.

He also said the award recipient was honoured for several community development projects he single-handedly carried out in Kano State and beyond.

For him, Alhaji Zaura has distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, grassroots developer and committed media supporter.

His words: “We know you are not just a man of affluence, you are a man of influence and together we think we can do great things.

“We want to see a situation where you are a positive force for change, for development for our members and for the country.”

“We are planning a trust fund where we will, once in a while, go to support our members.

“Some desire to go back to school, some have issues of health challenges. And so individuals like you can also bring your friends to help us contribute.”

Responding, Mr. Zaura said he was taken unawares by the award. But thanked NUJ for the gesture.

Zaura, who described journalists as wonderful people that have continued to spotlight his activities, said the award had spurred him to do more for society.”

Vanguard News Nigeria