



By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THERE is anxiety and brewing crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state over the list of commissioner nominees submitted to the screening committee set up by Gov Godwin Obaseki and headed by Professor Dennis Agbonlahor.

The governor had mandated that each local government area submits five persons for consideration but it was gathered that in the case of Akoko-Edo, four persons were submitted.

Vanguard reliably gathered that despite the announcement by the committee that it was considering petitions, majority of the members have agreed to work based on the available list, am indication that those who have petitioned the committee may have lost any hope of justice.

This is coming on the heels of the position of Governor Godwin Obaseki that he would pick whoever he likes in any local government area that is unable to resolve its differences.

A chieftain of the party in the area said “What is happening in Akoko-Edo PDP is an aberration. Firstly they skewed out some aspirants from the screening exercise, they submitted four names instead of the expected five and now we hear they want to jettison the four names and we hear the former Speaker, Hon Kabiru Adjoto is surreptitiously mobilising some leaders of the party to sign documents they want to present to the governor to make him the commissioner and then drop all the four names submitted”

But when contracted, Ajoto denied the allegation saying “I am not aware.

I’m not even a member of local or state selection and screaning committee. I’ve not contacted any body or group to do anything on my behalf. I am a very contented and fulfilled man.

“You know in politics there are so many people who are experts in campaign of calumny, and in most cases suffer from the diarrhea of the mouth.”