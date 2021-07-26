Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Sevilla winger Bryan Gil, who has penned a five-year deal with the north London side.

The move is part of a €25m player-plus-cash deal which sees Argentine forward Erik Lamela make the switch to La Liga. Gil has been playing for Spain during the Olympics but has now been confirmed as a Spurs player.

While there is plenty of hype around Gil, it is not at Sevilla where he has made his name.

The 20-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan, spending time with Leganes and Eibar during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons respectively. Last term he managed 29 appearances in all competitions for Eibar, returning four goals and three assists in La Liga.

He is a versatile attacking talent and became the first-ever player born in the 21st century to score in La Liga when he netted against Rayo Vallecano in April 2019. Gil is also known for his dribbling and crossing ability.

While he did not make Spain’s squad for Euro 2020, Gil does have three senior international appearances to his name, making his debut in March against Greece. He has made 39 appearances across all age groups for La Roja.

Gil is Tottenham’s second incoming transfer this window, following the signing of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta. The club have continued to be linked with a move for a center-back, with Gollini’s Atalanta teammate Cristian Romero being eyed by director of football Fabio Paratici.

Spurs confirmed that Gil will join up with the Spurs squad following Spain’s participation at the Tokyo Olympics. They look set to qualify for the knockout stages after picking up four points from their opening two group games.

