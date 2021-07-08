By Gabriel Ewepu

A corporate organization, Tongston Entrepreneurship Group, has provided support for the Gombe State University with 3 D Model integrated business learning campus.

This was contained in statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Tongston Entrepreneurship Group, Engr Bello Mohammed Tongo, while explaining motive of his company’s support to the varsity and why education should be used as a platform to promote, prepare and propel Nigerians and Africans to become self-reliant as entrepreneurs, and also as a way to tackle unemployment.

According to him, his company envisions communities in Nigeria and Africa where there is no unemployment, underemployment, un-employability, and no over-dependence on government for a sustainable socio-economic development, which he added that to achieve this, the true purpose of education, be it personal, socio-cultural, economic and sustainable development must be attained.

The showcase was set around a day that marked an important week being the UN’s World Micro Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (MSME) week. It was critical that Tongston conduct the showcase in Gombe, for several reasons.

Beyond being a forward- thinking state, with the right leadership, driving the mantra of education reform in the North-East, Gombe was recently announced as the best state in terms of ease of doing business by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

He said: “As a parent, school owner, teacher or school owner, state and national, it is important to ask the question ‘Are We Really Educating?’. To answer this question, it is important to ask what the purpose of education is. Education needs to prepare people to face what lies ahead in life post schooling.

“Tongston’s mission is to transform schools into entrepreneurial institutes, educators to entrepreneurial educators, and students to entrepreneurial learners.

“To truly achieve the mission and vision, Tongston created the Tongston entrepreneurial ecosystem operating across the education value chain from primary, to secondary, tertiary and post-tertiary (workplace, government or enterprise); and the entrepreneurship value chain: finance, education and media.

“Tongston has developed the model through seven years of innovation, by taking all that is required of people post schooling, and backward integrated into the existing education model, to ensure that formal schooling prepares people for what lies ahead.

“This is why at Tongston, we envision communities in Nigeria and Africa where there is no unemployment, underemployment, unemployability, and no over-dependence on government for a sustainable socio-economic development.

“To achieve this, the true purpose of education – personal, socio-cultural, economic and sustainable development must be attained. This is why these four forms the core values of everything we do at Tongston.”

Interestingly, the 1st of July Tongston Showcase was a 2-part event that involved the main showcase of the Tongston Group and thereafter over 100 educators in Gombe State representing educators of all levels in government secondary schools in Gombe State, and undergraduate/post-graduate students of education in Gombe State University (GSU) successfully completed the first of its kind free proprietary unique Tongston Introductory Entrepreneurial Educators Course (TIEEC) delivered by the Tongston Entrepreneurship Institute, a member of the Tongston Entrepreneurship Group. Interestingly, 30+ additional students from the Gombe State University, who weren’t on the nominee list from the university, registered on the day due to the overwhelming interest in Tongston’s first of its kind TIEEC.

Tongston also leverages on its public, private and non-profit sector partnerships and relationships to achieve its mission including Gombe State University, Gombe State Government, Skills Outside School Foundation, One Grey Studios, Kenbridge Consulting, Fahimta Literary Discourse, Stanbic IBTC, Box Office Hub, Kaso Media Studios, Duwa Plaza, GFEL, PIF Africa Ltd Rainmakers Chambers, PURD Consulting, amongst others.

The support was basically an unveiling of the 3D model of the first ever ‘green’ and integrated business and learning campus in Africa by Tongston Entrepreneurship Group, in an event never been seen before on the campus grounds as the host.

The event was attended by several dignitaries including the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical and Science Education, representing the Honorable Minister of Education; the representative of the Hon. Commissioner of Education Gombe State; the Director of Youth Development, representing the Hon. Commissioner of Youth and Sports; the Director of Research & Development, Gombe State University, representing the Vice-Chancellor, Gombe State University; Danmasanin Gombe; the Chairman, Gombe Civil Service Commission; the Deputy Chairman, Funakaye Local Government; the Grand Khadi, Gombe Shariah Court of Appeal; the Executive Board Chairperson of the Bauchi State Specialist Hospital; Emir of Tongo; the Coordinator, Education Trust Fund – Community Education Resource Centre; the State Coordinator, National Open University of Nigeria; amongst others. Several key speeches were delivered and a drama on the importance of entrepreneurial thinking was delivered by the Creative Club, Gombe State University.

Tongston Entrepreneurship Holdings is a leading unique pan-African group connecting entrepreneurship and education to reposition economies to achieve sustainable growth and development through its holding company: Tongston Holdings and its 4 integrated subsidiaries: Tongston College | Tongston Institute Tongston Ventures | Tongston Media. Tongston is one of the top 50 organizations that have shown excellence in education conferred by the Global Forum for Education and Learning. It is the first time a Nigerian organization is winning this award, and this is because of Tongston’s leadership in innovation in education in Africa.