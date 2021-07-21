Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Tuesday identified tolerance, love, patriotism, and consistent prayers by Nigerians as the possible remedy for the lingering security challenges bedevelling the country.

Bagudu, who is also the Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum, made the observation in a message to felicitate with the people of the state on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir.

The governor stressed the need for citizens of the country to show love, tolerance, and respect for each others’ religion, tribe, ethnicity, culture, and tradition, for the nation to progress.

Bagudu, who congratulated Muslims, urged them to rally around the present administration at all levels to gain more dividends of democracy.

According to him, Sallah period is a time for sober reflections, hence the need to sustain its virtues of assistance and extending helping hands to those in need.

“There is no better period than now to exhibit the virtues and sterling qualities of our noble Prophet Muhammad ( SAW) in this Holy Month.

“This is a time for all of us to go out to reiterate our belief in Nigeria, as well as engage in acts that can solidify the peace, unity, and socio-economic prosperity of the nation.

“All hands must therefore be on deck by all peace-loving and law-abiding Nigerians, to make the country more secured and restore its lost glory,” he admonished.

