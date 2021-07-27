Tokyo Olympics Nigeria's D'Tigress

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s D’Tigress won two quarters but lost to the US female basketball team after it finished at 72-81 in the opening game at the Tokyo Olympics.

D’Tigress led at the end of the first quarter 20-17 but took their foot of the pedal ending the second quarter with 15 points deficit, 12-27.

The US side continued their dominant display after the half-time break, in the third quarter, inspired by Las Vegas Aces’ Aja Wilson to run out with a 26-18 win.

Although D’Tigress won the fourth and last quarter by 22-11, the overall score meant that Otis Hughley’s side will need to improve in their next game where they face France.

Nigeria had a better free throw percentage (83% – 75%) and steals (11-6) but fell short in other game statistics.

France based Point Guard Ezinne Kalu led for Nigeria with 16 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists

The performance was an improvement from the 93-62 loss suffered in a final exhibition match against the US team in preparation for the Olympics.

