Triumphant weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz will now forget the years of exile, sacrifice, training and nutrition that took her to the Philippines’ first Olympic gold by tucking into her favourite sweet passions, cheesecake, and bubble tea.

“Yes I will eat a lot tonight,” she smiled as she told AFP of her plans after her final massive 127kg lift eclipsed China’s world record holder Liao Qiuyun in the women’s 55kg class and gave her country a first gold after 97 years of Olympic competition.

“I mean I’ve been sacrificing my food, and this is the time to celebrate together with the people who are behind me. So I’m really thankful I can eat now, yes,” said the 30-year-old who stands just 5ft 1in tall (1.58 metres).

Diaz, 30, was already assured a place in her country’s sporting folklore, alongside the likes of Manny Pacquiao, as the only woman from the sprawling archipelago ever to win an Olympic medal when she took a surprise silver in the 53kg class in Rio five years ago.

That ended a 20-year medal drought for the country that first competed on the Olympic stage in 1924 in Paris.

