Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele

Acclaimed Prophet of God, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke-Afa, Isolo in Lagos, is one whose gift of clairvoyance has been near perfect.

He speaks authoritatively and very often his predictions come to pass. One intriguing thing about this man is his ability to speak on almost every aspect of human engagements, covering different countries all over the globe.

His thoughts are not limited to politics, economy, business and individuals. He also talks sports like a rabid follower of games. Primate Ayodele discusses, not just sports in general terms, but also goes into specifics like individual players, national teams, clubs and what lies ahead of them.

ALSO READ: Garlands as Otedola, Sanwo-Olu, Zulum, Emefiele, others file out for Vanguard awards

Last week, before the finals of the Copa America and the UEFA Euro 2020 in Brazil and London respectively, Primate Ayodele predicted the winners, and he got them correctly. Speaking with this reporter in his office, soon after marking 27 years of his annual predictions compendium, titled Warning to All Nations, he said, “the Copa America final would be won by Argentina, if they can score before the 75th minute. And for the Euro 2020, if England failed to win the match within 80 minutes and the match is stretched into penalty shootout, Italy will carry the day.”

At the end of both tournaments, Argentina and Italy emerged winners of both the Copa America and the Euro 2020 championships.

Speaking on the medal chances of Nigeria at the Olympics, Primate Ayodele did not mince words, as he quipped, “Nigeria going to Tokyo would be a waste of time and resources. It is going to be another jamboree.”

ALSO READ: SEGUN ODEGBAMI: Nigerian Basketball – knocking on the door of greatness!

He was critical on the level of preparations for Team Nigeria, asking, “how many training tours did they go to? I don’t see anything good coming out of Nigeria’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics.”

He urged the Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare to work hard on developing grassroots sports.”He should work on how to create a legacy before he leaves office and that would depend on how much effort he put into grassroots sports.”

On the brighter side, he predicted that Nigeria will qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but insisted, the Super Eagles will fail short of lifting the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Vanguard News Nigeria