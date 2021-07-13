Africa’s first sports apparel brand, AFA Sports, is proud to announce that it is the official apparel provider for the Nigerian delegation to the Olympics.

The national apparels were displayed to the world on Monday by his Excellency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he bid the athletes farewell before they boarded their flights on Tuesday to Japan.

The historical deal makes AFA Sports the first indigenous African apparel partner to ever feature at the Olympics.

Announcing the partnership in Lekki, Lagos, Ugo Udezue, the CEO of AFA Sports said, “This is a golden opportunity and a golden moment not just for AFA Sports but also the Nigerian contingent. We are very passionate about the opportunity to represent our country and the African populace.

“We are proud to be actively participating on a global scale and are excited to continue rendering active support to the development of sports, and in particular the Olympic games.

“We are also grateful to the Ministry of Sports for creating an enabling environment for local sports enterprise.”

This partnership is yet another proof of AFA Sports long-standing tradition of support which first began with providing apparel for the male and female national basketball teams to the Afrobasket and the World Cup games, then the male and female Volleyball teams, the Para-powerlifting federation, the first-ever African Knockout involving mixed martial arts and down to local athletes.

As a brand that has been conscientious to the needs of African athletes, just as when it developed the Humid-resist-fabric to keep the body cool in Africa’s extreme humidity, AFA Sports conducted an extensive research on the Japanese climate in order to curate the best performance fabrics for the Olympics team where the margins of success can come down to the athletics products.

