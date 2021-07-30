.

It was an epic and glorious moment at The Voice Nigeria studio on Saturday, 24th July 2021 as the show brought its third season to an end with Kpee, Eazzie and Esther in the top three and Esther emerging as the season’s winner.

The top three talents recently went on a media tour with the winning coach, Darey and gave us an insight into the type of music that should be expected from them moving forward.

The trio spoke about their choice of songs in the show, each song being a reflection of what their music career would tend towards even after the show. Their performances and rendition of each song revealed how well they knew their crafts before the show and have gained more mastery of them during and after the show.

Esther Benyeogo, one of the top three and the winner spoke about her own Music, she said ‘’ The Voice Nigeria has given me the wings to fly and follow my dreams, which is exactly what I would be doing moving forward. Of course, with the help of God and guidance of my Coach, I would be doing my own music which is a dream come true, to make music that would be a source of inspiration to people out there.’’ Esther, a singing diva and vocal powerhouse, gave an outstanding rendition of Josh Grobanfinal ’You raise me up’’, at the finale of The Voice Season 3.

Kpee further confirmed the already ongoing speculations as to the kind of music that is to be expected of him, ‘’Right from the start, I had always loved pop music. I know the right guidance was all I needed to shine and I have been lucky to learn from both Coach Darey and Coach Falz, I have learnt so much than I bargained for.’’ One can confidently say that Kpee would definitely be on people’s lips as his youthfulness and manner of music has gained him a whole lot of popularity most especially amongst the Gen Z.

When asked about the next step she would be taking, Eazzie who also made it to the top three from Coach Waje did not give in detail the kind of music that should be expected but she made it known she would continue with Music on a full scale using the lessons and tips she got from her Coach and from the show.

We expect great things from each talent as they’ve kickstarted their careers into the industry as the journey of years to come just started with the winner and the runner ups.

Vanguard News Nigeria