

By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

Job 33:14 For God speaketh once, yea twice, yet man perceiveth it not.

Job 33:15 In a dream, in a vision of the night, when deep sleep falleth upon men, in slumberings upon the bed;

Job 33:16 Then he openeth the ears of men, and sealeth their instruction,

Job 33:17 That he may withdraw man from his purpose, and hide pride from man.

Job 33:18 He keepeth back his soul from the pit, and his life from perishing by the sword.

These are some of the cases when God spoke to me and the essence of this article is to let people know there’s God who as our ONLY able, merciful, forgiving and loving Father, speaks to his children who engage him in prayers and demand to hear from him. He is very much closer than we think and is always willing and able to save us from all evils. A man is dead who doesn’t hear from God. How’s he going to handle present life trials and the final judgement?

Joh_5:20 For the Father loveth the Son, and sheweth him all things that himself doeth: and he will shew him greater works than these, that ye may marvel.

God told me to marry my wife by showing me a dream pointer which enabled me know who it is I should marry. Before then, I had met many girls and discussed the possibilities of getting married to any one of them based on my personal standards and qualities that I desired in my wife. In fact, at some point, I got tired and frustrated. So, I did an ad in a newspaper under the relationship section where I detailed who I am and the qualities I wanted in my wife and many girls called me and some visited me, even from other states than where I lived. I received calls from that singular advert for at least two years but it didn’t help my search for a wife.

I ran into a girl and liked her at Mega Plaza in Victoria Island. So, I made an appointment to see her and have a serious discussion with her the next Wednesday but I couldn’t make it on that Wednesday because I was stuck in traffic on the mainland. Unable to see her on that Wednesday, I called to reschedule the meeting for Thursday, the next day but God spoke to me on that Wednesday night in a dream and revealed she had had abortions in the past. It’s important to note that abortion is a sin (life begins at fertilization) like every other sin which could be forgiven upon repentance but I thought I shouldn’t go on with my plan, not necessarily because of the abortion but because God made it an issue. When we met on Thursday, I told her the revelation I got from God and she agreed that it was true about her. The revelation from God was a red flag that ended my intentions for her and I didn’t waste her time at all. We simply prayed right there and went our ways.

I became friends with a girl in my local church while in Awka, Anambra State and I spoke to our church pastor about it. The pastor counselled that I allowed him some time to pray and find out what the position of God is regarding the situation. A few days later, he called me to tell me that it was the will of God for us to marry and that I should see the parents but he was just lying. At the expiration of my programme, I left Awka for Lagos and was surprised when I received a clear vision from God while in a trance that it wasn’t the will of God for us to marry. That’s how God delivered me from being mislead by an evil pastor.

We have to have direct relationships with our Father in heaven and not waste time with godless pastors. There are a few more cases like the one I just narrated but I don’t have to go through all of them due to space constraint but they all have the same theme which is that God ensured I didn’t get married to the wrong person, by directing my steps.

Psa_37:23 The steps of a good man are ordered by the LORD: and he delighteth in his way.

My understanding of the above Psalm is that you couldn’t be good (fulfill the will of God) if God doesn’t order your steps.

Pro 18:22 Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favour of the LORD. This proverb also bothers on God’s guidance and the meaning is best appreciated when you invert the sentence. It means that whoever would find a wife (not a murderer or an unfaithful woman etc.) must have obtained favour from God.

One night, I dreamt and saw a bill board which had only the word, ‘DENMARK’ boldly written on it. That made me think I would visit Denmark one of these days but I kept the dream in my heart. Walking down my street one evening, I saw a girl I liked in 1004 Estates, walked up to her and engaged her in a chat. Either that day or the next day we met, she talked about her sister in Denmark and I immediately connected that with the dream of Denmark and I was convinced she is my wife. We’ve been gloriously married since 2013 with four blessed children from heaven. It’s very key to tell my readers that I never found the qualities I looked for but I was sure to have done or obeyed or fulfilled the will of God. If you’re born again, the will of God must replace your will on daily basis, not just on key issues like marriage or buying a house etc.

It was in my final year studying Pure and Industrial Chemistry when in a dream God spoke to me and told me that I belong to the field of engineering instead of Chemistry. In that dream, I passed by a group of my friends in engineering while they tried a problem and one of them called me and said, ‘Simon, you always do shakara, come and try this problem and see if you get it.’ So, I went to them, tried the question and got it. Immediately I got it, God spoke and said to me, ‘This is where you belong.’ Then, I woke up. Today, after a few formal and informal trainings since leaving school, I practice network engineering because of God’s direction. So, in that confidence of having heard from heaven, I invite you my esteemed readers to watch out for that certain positive technological disruption soon to be pioneered by yours truly.

During my undergraduate days, I lost an important note book. So, I prayed to God about it and slept. In a dream, God showed me a fair lady who came and handed me the note book. As I got to class the next morning, one of my course mates, the fair lady, brought the note to me.

While preparing for an evening class where I was to teach, I heard God clearly and he told me to pray. Since I was in a haste, I made up my mind to go to the evening class and pray later but the voice insisted that I prayed. In the midst of struggling to dress up and silence the voice warning me to pray, my tall wall mirror just fell off the wall and broke into long dangerous strands. Still, I didn’t get it. So, I thought, ‘This isn’t a big deal, just try and collect the pieces, organize them somehow and go’, but in an attempt to execute my vain thought, I picked up one of those dangerous strands with the sole of my right foot and my room was filled with blood in no time at all. That was when it dawned on me that I was kicking against the brick-wall. To underscore my stupidity, I still went to that class after having been to the school clinic to remove the glass splinter and bandage the wound.

Another time, it was while planning to go to a nearby market that God also told me to pray. I was ‘able’ to ‘silence’ the voice of God and fooled myself with the excuse that I’d pray after I’d been to the market. I’d almost ‘succeeded’ without God when on my way back, my ‘okada’ ran into a man who was just standing at the center of the road and I fell several yards ahead of the ‘okada’, the rider and the man we hit. Again, God saved me from being hit by an on coming vehicle because he’s a merciful Father.

One evening, on my way to prayer city in Ibafo, near Lagos, the traffic was terrible. We were just standing at a point, not moving at all. After hours of insistence on getting to prayer city for a youth programme, I heard God very well and he told me to go back. Again, I still continued sitting in the bus with my friend instead of leaving immediately as commanded by my heavenly Father. About ten minutes after I was told to go back but I refused, I found that my cell phone had been stolen. Of course, I wasn’t surprised. I then obeyed to go back after having suffered the loss of my cell phone. Please, don’t be as stupid as I was because one may not just lose a cell phone, disobeying God could cost us our lives or even eternity with God. Obey God as soon as you receive his instructions!!

A friend proposed a business venture to me in Lagos which would take me to Abuja to see another friend in connection to the proposal. I refused to pray because I didn’t want to be discouraged by God from going, having made up my mind to do the business. Shortly before I got to Abuja, God told me that the person I was to meet in Abuja wasn’t around. Of course, a laughed at my stupidity of trying to hide something from God. I got there but my friend wasn’t around even though I’d spoken with him regarding my trip. It was a waste of time and efforts.

Through a friend, God foretold an assassination attempt on me and instructed that I do nothing in retaliation, not as much as a statement at the police station. Not being a wise man, I prayed over it but not as much as I should. On the 6th day of July, 2001, assassins drove into my so-called father’s house and began to beat me up. In fact, not even my parents were spared as both of them were thoroughly beaten and wounded with all manner of dangerous weapons until all of us were drenched in blood. They only left after inflicting a deep cut on my skull which made them believe it was over for me. God, however, raised me up the next day to the utter bewilderment of all who witnessed the evil attack. As commanded by God, I didn’t retaliate nor did I engage the police. By the mercies of God, armed by the foreknowledge of the attack, I was able to obey in this case.

There have been several instances (we haven’t got enough space here) of God revealing evil plots against me and other people which were averted after agreeing with God and cancelling them in prayer. In some cases, the devil plotted to make some people blind by using witches and wizards; in some other cases it was evil plots to bring insanity on others but the beauty of God is that he will always puncture the evil plots once he gets ‘a man’ to agree with. This is it: he always needs a man to agree with!

Isa_59:16 And he saw that there was no man, and wondered that there was no intercessor: therefore his arm brought salvation unto him; and his righteousness, it sustained him.

May you be that man who would obey and agree with God to achieve things on earth for man’s advantage and to the glory of God. In my own case, God had mercy on me and I learnt before it become too late. Many people didn’t make it alive after disregarding God’s instruction. May you be empowered by wisdom from heaven to obey God as soon as you hear him. Amen

In order to hear God, you have to be interested as well as expectant. Write down your dreams and pray over them. The key word is “expectation”. If you’re expecting God to speak to you, look for him at every corner and you’d surely see (hear) him.

Pro_25:2 It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honour of kings is to search out a matter.

