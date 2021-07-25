Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State (right) and other dignitaries at the launching of CEWERS application in Kaduna

Tech Company, Vatebra Limited has teamed up with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Kaduna State Peace Commission (KSPC) in the deployment of the CEWERS solution. CEWERS which means “Conflict Early Warning and Early Response System” is the innovative security-tech solution initiated by KSPC, sponsored by UNDP and developed by Vatebra Limited.

The CEWERS application allows people in conflict areas in and environs of Kaduna state to properly capture and channel feedbacks by enabling security monitoring groups and individual citizens to provide feedback on the progress of elections, security situation and crisis within the state, both positive and negative, to assure timely counter- response by appropriate authorities to avert violence or conflicts.

The CEWERS application developed by Vatebra Limited will facilitate the gathering, analysis and visualization of data with geo-tagging capabilities to represent the level and weighting of the risks, conflicts and responses. It is an integrated web, mobile app and SMS based system that is compatible with Android devices and tablets, and can be downloadable through play store.

Speaking at the launch of the CEWERS application; Kenneth Omale a Key Business Manager at Vatebra Limited gave an executive insight of CEWERS and its benefits; which includes: holistic view of Incident map of Kaduna State, engage communities to report early, warning signals, Initiate Timely Response to reported warning signals, control fake news spread, Band generate data for informed decisions and policy making.

Furthermore, the Regional Head, Abuja Branch, Vatebra Ltd, Elsie Njoku spoke about the CEWERS governance structure. She explained that CEWERS will be an avenue for the general public who will pose as anonymous to escalate incident. She gave insights on the roles of the various stakeholders in crises reporting and management.

Participants at the launch included the Executive Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State Hadiza Balarabe, Vice Chairman, Kaduna Peace Commission, Priscilla Ankut, representatives of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Embassy of Norway, Director Plateau State Peace Building Agency, Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State, Secretary to Kaduna State Government, representative of Civil Society Organizations, representative of traditional leaders and religious leaders.