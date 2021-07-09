By Onozure Dania and Yinka Latina

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Friday, paid glowing tributes to the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet Temitope Joshua saying the world has lost a giant.

Akeredolu, who spoke during the burial of TB Joshua said Joshua’s death is a global knock as his ministry attracted immeasurable foreign followership.

The governor, in his 20 minutes testimony at the event, said the renowned man of God was a blessing to humanity and a great Ambassador who left an unforgettable legacy.

He said: “Temitope Joshua is a loss to Christian faithful, to the adherent of other faith. His humanitarian work touched several lives. He left an unforgettable legacy. He has engraved himself in the heart of people all over the world and we will not forget our brother in a hurry.”

Also, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, in his tribute said as a televangelist, late T.B Joshua did not just win souls for Christ, he was passionate about changing lives.

Represented by his wife, Olori Naomi Enitan, he urged the family to take solace in his good adding that the late cleric is now Heaven’s gain.

Vanguard News Nigeria