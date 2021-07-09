Tal Maimon is an ambitious man who wakes up every day and dedicates his time to thinking up ways of making people comfortable in and around his city.

Owner of the Maimon Group which is a Luxury Concierge and Property Rentals focused on serving California and Miami, Mr. Tal puts in a lot of time, research and determination into providing the most exquisitely comfortable places for people who come into the country for relaxation, family vacations or for a person in need of R&R.

He says that he believes he has the special ability to note when a person deserves a particular type of comfort and his company is there to provide this comfort.

The Maimon Group is not just a company to Mr. Tal. For him, it’s an actualization of his dreams to help overworked business owners and people who generally want to take time out from their already busy lives to find a safe space to relax and prepare their minds for whatever they intend to face when they leave the care of The Maimon Group.

His company has adopted the slogan, “Inspired Experiences” as they do not only provide a place to sleep in. They also intend to create a magical vacation experience for every client that walks through their doors. Comfort and enjoyable stay are their watchword and what the world cannot give in terms of peace, The Maimon Group is focused on giving just that with a touch of excellence.

If you are ever in the cities of Miami and Southern California on a trip, vacation or just sight-seeing, then the Maimon Group is there to make your stay very comfortable for you.

When asked his business’s strong suit, Tal says that in life, one should learn to always view success and roadblocks as a learning experience. He says he strives to always pick himself up and dust himself because he’s his only competition and this mindset has gotten him to where he is today. In his business too, Tal has put in a lot of effort to make sure that everybody who walks in gets the time of their lives.