By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

Suspected members of a notorious cult group, identified as Icelanders, Thursday night shot dead a soldier attached to the headquarters of security outfit, code named Operation Delta Safe, OPDS, located within Igbogene axis of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Although reasons for the dastardly act could not be verified, however, it was gathered that the deceased soldier, a corporal by rank, was reportedly shot some few meters away from the OPDS Headquarters around 2am over alleged undisclosed deal that went awry.

It was also gathered that the deceased soldier, who is a corporal by rank, was a personnel of the 16th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Yenagoa detailed to the OPDS Headquarters.

A security source said the deceased soldier was shot close to the Igbogene junction axis of the Melford Okilo Road, and could not explain where the deceased was going to at that odd hours.

Another community source, said he over heard the gunmen making a call to the deceased to come out from the OPDS headquarters like a familiar person to them.

“They called him on phone and when he got close to them, they opened fire on him. And they zoomed off. The way it happened seems they have known one another. But we cannot explain what happened.”

