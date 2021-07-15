…Say Chidinma’s u-turn in latest video won’t jeopardise investigation

By Evelyn Usman

More suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Chief Executive Officer, Super TV, Mr Usifo Ataga, whose lifeless body was found in a short-let service apartment in Lekki area of Lagos, last month.

This is just as the command has established a case of conspiracy in the ongoing investigation into the murder case.

Vanguard reliably gathered that one of the suspects, a male, is related to Chidinma Ojukwu, the 300 Level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos and the prime suspect in the murder saga.

Another suspect is a young man who Chidinma mentioned in the course of her interrogation with detectives at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, who made the disclosure, yesterday, while briefing journalists on the update of the investigation into Usifo’s murder, however, did not mention the exact number of additional suspects. He was also silent on their identities.

Odumosu said the command would not sweep the matter under the carpet as being insinuated in some quarters. He added that the command was exploring every information at its disposal, including an earlier statement by the Ataga’s family lawyer.

Vanguard gathered that among those arrested were drug dealers associated with Chidinma.

Meanwhile, autopsy, as reliably gathered, was being carried on Usifo’s corpse as at yesterday evening.

Chidinma’s u-turn in latest video won’t jeopardise investigation

Reacting to the latest u-turn by Chidinmma in a video that went viral this week, where she claimed not to be involved in Usifo’s murder, as against her earlier admittance to the crime, the CP said that would not hinder the investigation so far.

He disclosed that Chidinmma granted that interview after an earlier recorded interrogation section where she admitted culpability.

Odumosu said: “ The video that went viral was done after she was arrested. She was interviewed after she was paraded. It has nothing to do with our investigation at all and it does not depict that she’ll be given a soft landing at all. There is no soft landing for anyone who commits an offence.

“Initially, it was only Chidinmma that was arrested. But in the course of our investigation, we got other people that we were shocked we could not get. If we wanted to sweep the case under the carpet, we would not have gone far with the investigation.

“We knew what we went through to get her arrested. There is, therefore, nothing to be hidden under the carpet. Whoever is insinuating that does not know the fact the command has and does not know the works of the Police.

“ The fact that we asked her questions or we allow the press to ask her questions does not jeopardise anything because those are part of the things we need to put as evidence when we are trying her.

“When she was arrested, we had the video recordings the same day and we will put them side by side with that of the lady she rented that sublet apartment from.

“She is a human being and has her fundamental human rights and until a court of competent jurisdiction, after presenting our case and facts before it and evidence, states otherwise, she is still a suspect.

“When we charge her to court, she becomes an accused person and she is adjudged to have committed the offence and if she is convicted, she becomes a convict. Now, she is still a suspect and entitles to her rights under the law.

“We have been following all links and information we have. We have gone a step further to get more information. As it progresses, we will inform members of the public. Police will not sweep the matter under the carpet.”