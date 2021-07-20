By Arogbonlo Israel

Self-styled Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho was reportedly arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic by security operatives in the West African country.

Igboho was arrested Monday night after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria’s security operative.

Reacting, some Nigerians took to the social media Tuesday, to lambaste the Federal Government over the arrest of the Yoruba Nation agitator.

According to the netizens, the government abandoned the killer bandits ravaging the country who killed 13 policemen and shot down a Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet on Tuesday, only to be running after Igboho, stating that the arrest of Igboho, just a few weeks after the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra is a sign that the government was sowing a seed of discord and disunity among Nigerians.

Below are reactions gathered by Vanguard on Twitter;

@ikennakris: “Buhari is clearly more concerned and acting very swiftly about those clamouring for secession than he is about insecurity and poverty in the country.”

@Godswillluv: “Nigerian state is seriously provoking the entire southerners to war. A call for Referendum is a democratic process that is enshrined in @UN & Nigerian constitution, why then is @NigeriaGov kicking against agitators?”

@renoomokri wrote: “The reported arrest of Sunday Igboho in Cotonou is unfortunate. He is a hero freedom fighter who defended us. We must also defend him and gather resources for his legal defence. Igboho deserves the same commitment from us, that Buhari is showing to killer herdsmen.”

@oduduwarepublic wrote: “Now the case begin. Sunday Igboho has been arrested in Cotonou. No more peace in Nigeria.”

@fisayosoyombo: “If you’re high priority to government, you will eventually be found, as the arrest of Sunday Igboho proves. But if you’re not, whether you’re a top bandit or Boko Haram commander, your freedom is limitless. Insurgency, banditry thrive ‘cos they’re not govt’s biggest priorities.”

@FS_Yusuf_: “So now, the Govt has Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, I hope they would have time for ‘smaller’ issues like terrorism in the North that has killed thousands, kidnapped thousands, sack villages, invade our airspace, control territories and killed many in the security forces.”

@olorunwababs: “There are news reports Sunday Igboho has been arrested. The news came in like the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu. I am just curious why the government is able to “prioritize” arresting these guys while terrorists shooting down military fighter jets are operating freely without arrest.”

@4thArmOfGovt: “In Buhari’s Nigeria, it’s a crime to seek freedom from oppression, and that’s the offence of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho. Yoruba elders, we are watching you.”

@sarcasm_presh: “The resource and intelligence the FG have, If they channel it into insurgency, Bandits would have no place to hide in this country. They can go as far as fishing out Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho from different countries but can’t fish out bandits in theirs. God help us.”

