…as Shades of Life Care graduates inaugural students

By Japhet Davidson

At last, succour has come for children with behavioural challenges, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and other learning and intellectual disabilities as a school Shades Of Life Care, SOLC has graduated its first students.

Shades Of Life Care, SOLC, a school that trains individuals and parents on how to handle children with behavioural challenges, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and other learning and intellectual disabilities.

With this development, parents who have children with such disorder will now manage them very well and get the best out of them. The federal government has been urged to create awareness and reliable database of individuals living with developmental disabilities in the country.

The school which is located at Ikeja GRA, Lagos State last week made history by graduating its first graduands after several months of rigorously training of its certificants,

Speaking at the event, the Founder/CEO, Mrs Eziafakaku Nwokolo, called on government to create more awareness about children with behavioural challenges in the country.

Speaking about how the organisation has taken it upon itself to train and teach people how to manage and intervene on behaviours, using the evidence-based science of Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA)

she said, “the training school administers applied behaviour analysis coursework at various levels. These include the foundation level programmes for both the Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) and the Applied Behavior Analysis Technician (ABAT), the level 2 programme for the Qualified Autism Services Practitioner Supervisor (QASP-S), which the graduands just completed as well as the Qualified Behavior Analyst (QBA).”

She pointed out that the organisation, which began seven years ago,is an accredited coursework provider for two international credentialling Boards. SOLC has now brought the teaching and training of the science and principles of Applied Behaviour Analysis locally for the benefit of our own country.

The organisation consists of a group of passionate professionals armed with the knowledge of ABA, with certifications from the international bodies of Behaviour Analysis Certification Board (BACB) and Qualified Applied Behaviour Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA), respectively.

In her remarks, the keynote speaker, Mrs Daisy Jonathan, a firm believer in the science of ABA, the pioneer of Warrior Mums and the Founder/Director and CEO of Pleasant Places group of organisation harped on the importance of making a difference after obtaining certifications, as that is the major goal of being in the profession of ABA.

Mrs Daisy Jonathan, a mother of a child living with ASD, expressed the need for policies and regulations to be put in place and awareness to be made about the other intellectual disabilities and behaviour challenges apart from autism.

Others who spoke commended Shades of Life for been able to make meaningful changes to improve the quality of life of the individuals with whom they work.

However, they called on the federal government to create awareness and reliable data base of individuals living with developmental disabilities in the country as the absence of reliable database is a major setback and a reason why developmental disabilities and the need for interventions is rarely at the fore of discussions. And this, SOLC has decided to create awareness at every given chance and opportunity.

Shades of Life Care believes that collaboration with other qualified professionals will help more individuals living with neurodevelopmental disorders lead functional lives in society.