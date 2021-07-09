Stop hunting Sunday Igboho, Oluwo begs Buhari

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on security operatives to leave the popular Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho alone, saying he has learnt his lessons.

The monarch in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari made available by his spokesperson, Alli Ibrahim on Friday disclosed that the tactics and approach of Adeyemo, popularly called Igboho, has been chastised by royal father’s in the region but sought the president’s magnanimity to let him off the hook in the interest of the nation’s unity, especially having been ready to step down his agitation.

He added that hunting down Igboho could lead to suspicion and distrust in the country similar to the situation witnessed after the deaths of Chief Moshood Abiola and Ken Saro Wiwa.

ALSO READ: Confusion as police kill suspected criminal in Delta

“Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho earned his popularity as an activist whose joy is to liberate the cheated. He started as such and grew with it. His strategy is not known to me because I’m not in his camp. Whenever I have information about his move, I do call him to order. He visited my palace sometime in 2018. I give pieces of advice when sought. Instead of Igboho to distinctively differentiate between agitation towards government and inter groups activism, he failed.

Sunday Igboho

“At a point, he abused stakeholders with spurious allegations. I was the first on the list for drumming support for one Nigeria. As a father, I’ve personally forgiven him. And I’m personally beseeching your Excellency as the number one citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to demonstrate your magnanimity by forgiving our promising son, Chief Adeyemo Sunday Igboho.

“He is a novice in handling issues against the government. He is a gift to us in Yorubaland. He has pledged his readiness to listen to us. I appeal to your Excellency to slow down the security trail on Sunday Igboho. I have the assurance that adhering to this piece will go a long way in strengthening the unity of Nigeria. I promise your Excellency that Igboho will mind his steps henceforth. He has suffered a lot. He would step down agitations. I will bring him for a peace talk at the appropriate time.

ALSO READ: TB Joshua: The world has lost a giant — Akeredolu

“Liberal struggles are won on intelligentsia merit. Arsenals without strategy is a defeated battle. These and many more, I supposed he has learnt and ready to mend his way. Nigeria is an indivisible entity that cannot be tore overnight for whatever reason. let’s forgive to move on and up. The strength is not only in diversity but also forgiveness”, the statement reads.

Oluwo added that Nigerians have seen the might of government when it is ready to tackle any crime, commended the President for his determination to checking banditry and other criminalities across the country.

According to the statement, We have seen the handwriting, when the government speaks different languages, the wise ruminates and take caution. I commend your efforts geared towards combating crimes, checkmating banditry and curtailing criminalities and your vigorous fight against corruption.

Most importantly, your commitment to infrastructural growth is unequalled. One Nigeria, great future”.

Vanguard News Nigeria