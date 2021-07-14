By Dayo Johnson Akure

The former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has met privately with national leaders of the Social Democratic Party, SDP on the state of the nation.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the meeting was held today ( Wednesday) at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL in Abeokuta behind closed doors.

The National Chairman of the Party Dr Olu Agunloye and Ambassador Yemi Faroumbi led other top party chieftains to the meeting which lasted for over two hours.

Attempts to find out exactly what the trio discussed met brick wall.

But vanguard gathered that their discussions centred on the state of the nation and the way forward.

Agunloye was a two time Minister under President Obasanjo as Minister of State Defence (Navy) and later full Minister of Power and Steel while Dr Faroumbi was the Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, also under the President Obasanjo regime.

Contacted, Dr Olu Agunloye confirmed the meeting of top leaders of the party with the former President to vanguard.

He said “Yes. Dr Faroumbi and I met the former President Obasanjo in private.

“This is in line with our party’s agenda in promoting a democratic platform to foster justice, equity and equality in the political landscape in Nigeria.”

Dr Agunloye declined to disclose specifically what the leaders discussed behind closed doors as regards the state of the nation.

But vanguard learnt that the party leaders would be meeting again with the former President at a later date.