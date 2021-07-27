By Benjamin Njoku

Afro pop and Dancehall singer, Stanley Khobi is putting finishing touches to his forthcoming EP, which is slated to hit the airwaves next month.

The rising singer’s management, Billion Lights Media made this revelation in a chat with NollyNow during the week.

The EP containing songs such as “Capable”, “More Bottles”, “You and I” among others is produced in collaboration with one of Nigeria’s finest producers, Wiko Tune.

Billion Lights Media said they picked interest in the young talent following his versatility and ability to magically churn out good music effortlessly.

Khobi was discovered by a businessman, Chief Oliver Mekaria during one of his visits to his home town.

Khobi, who’s currently in search of a record label deal, has released other hit songs like “Predict”, “Yaro” and “Na Spoil We Spoil” which streamed on Spotify. But his debut single titled “Smile Again ” was released during the lock down last year. The young singer used the song to put smile on the faces of people while the lock down lasted.

Asked about the inspiration for the EP, Khobi said the encouragement came from close friends, and happenings around his environment.