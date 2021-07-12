Sound Sultan

By Olayinka Ajayi

As reactions continue to trail the demise of legendary JAGBAJANTIS crooner, Olanrewaju Fasasi, otherwise known as Sound Sultan, lending his voice, Iconic stand-up comedian Gbenga Adeyinka on his social media page described the music icon as one of Nigeria’s Icon that fought for a better nation through his hit songs.

Adeyinka who recalled how their path crossed said: “Sound Sultan was one of the true greats. I first met his brother Babadee in my early Ibadan days when he released “Domitila” as a student in UI. He shocked me when we first met over 2 decades ago at AIT for one of the early Kennis Music Easter Fiesta. He had just released his monster of a hit JAGBAJANTIS and was billed to perform.

“I introduced myself to him and told him I knew his elder brother. We were talking, all of a sudden, I just looked around and didn’t see him, I just assumed that he had gone to smoke something (or gone to ginger his swagger like they say) but I discovered he snuck away to observe his afternoon prayers and he has been like that through the ages. He didn’t smoke or consume alcohol. He was passionate about Nigeria and preached for change through his artform.

Lanre was as humble as they come. He didn’t change and would always bend backwards to accommodate others. He came for my annual Concert Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka and friends and members of my team always say he was one of the few that did not play “DIVA”

“He was probably one of the most versatile people in the business. He was a wordsmith (I called him the Rhyme lord), he was a rapper, Event Compère, handled lots of STAR EVENTS back in the days, a conscious musician, a poet, a basket-baller par excellence, a film producer. He produced a movie that did well in the Cinemas , he did a Broadway type production at the Terra Culture but above all he was a very decent human being. Nigeria has lost a gem, the world has lost an angel. Rest in peace my friend, LANRE the SSS Super Sound Sultan”.