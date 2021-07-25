For those with a taste for gourmet meals and fine dining, Sotées Restaurant is the answer to their culinary cravings. Nestling in the serene residential environment of Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, the new upscale restaurant has earned itself a reputation as a place with a culinary experience that connects diners to the outside world.

In a city teeming with leisure spots, upscale restaurants and plush eateries, Sotées Restaurant is the place where fine dining is elevated to a fine art and a world class bar.

Since its opening, the loft-style setting and plush ambience, has become a food mecca that pulled well-heeled patrons from all over Lagos to its location, the Bliss Mall, on Chris Madueke Street.

Besides the standard dishes, its menu bursts with offerings from Italian meals like Pasta, Lasagne and a whole variety of sea food dishes, to mention a few.

Tasty food. Balmy ambience. Charming memory. Sotées Restaurant is a great place to bring visitors seeking to have a taste of Lagos.

Outside, its terrace offers quiet dining, almost al fresco-like; inside, in-city vibes combine with contemporary art to give diners an exquisite experience. As far as op-class restaurants go, Sotées Restaurant ticks all the boxes.

Sotées Restaurant is the latest initiative of Barimike, a leading investment company in Lagos that has an investment in logistics, technology and food processing.