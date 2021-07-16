Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has condemned the passing of Electoral Amendment bill as “illegal and deleting ‘independence’ from INEC and seriously undermining the ability of the electoral body to conduct transparent elections.”

SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare said: “Given the history of election violence and corruption over the years, in the country, opacity and a toxic culture of secrecy in elections would exacerbate electoral corruption, grand corruption and impunity.”

“The refusal by the National Assembly to allow electronic transmission of election results shows a systemic failure of leadership at the highest level of government, and suggests that our electoral process is deliberately skewed in favour of politicians’ interests, who continue to profit from the corruption and impunity that have characterized the process since 1999, and against those of the citizens.”

“This is a blatant attempt by politicians to take over the functions of the electoral commission and to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.”

“This exercise of legislative powers is a fundamental breach of constitutional and international obligations, including on transparency and accountability, and has seriously undermined Nigerians’ right to participate in their own government.”

“We will see in court if the bill is signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, to challenge this fundamental breach of public trust.”

Vanguard News Nigeria