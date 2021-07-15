By Innocent Anaba

ACTIVIST and critic, Adesunbo Onitiri, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, seek foreign help to tackle the current intractable and overwhelming security problem facing the country.

He also stressed the need for State Police to be seriously considered and approved, to enable the various states of the federation to kick-start state policing, and allow the policemen to carry arms.

Onitiri, in a statement, said: “Nigerians wanted to know what President Muhammadu Buhari is doing to tackle the problems of AK-47 riffles-armed herdsmen, invading farmlands and destroying farms and crops, chasing away and maiming and killing farmers, kidnapping and raping their women and children throughout the country.

“The activities of the herders and kidnappers are already creating hardships and famine for the entire nation, which must be checked immediately, and FG should engage the services of young and able-bodied Nigerians, train and arm them massively to confront the menacing kidnappers and terrorists.

“We, democrats and lovers of Nigeria, wish to call on President Buhari to make use of his Vice-President and his Chief of Staff. The insecurity seems to overwhelm the Presidency and the Federal Government.

“Every day, we are bombarded with news of numerous Nigerians being kidnapped and maimed. Even with the ransom paid to these heartless bandits, some victims are still being killed.

“Kidnapping has now turned to be the most lucrative business in Nigeria. This is sickening and nauseating to patriotic Nigerians.”