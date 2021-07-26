By Demola Akinyemi

A student of Junior Secondary School, Gbagba, in Ilorin, Kwara state capital Monday afternoon drowned at the Gbagba river and died shortly after.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the student who went to swim with six other colleagues hit his head on the rock, having plunged to swim in the river.

The deceased whose identity could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report died shortly after before he could be rescued .

An eyewitness who was within the vicinity of the river said the other students fled immediately they discovered that their friend had drowned.

The man who identified himself simply as Mutiu said : “We saw no fewer than six of the Gbagba Secondary School students at the river; suddenly we heard loud screaming, upon rushing down, we discovered that one of the students had drowned in the river.

“Before we could rescue him, he had already died and we saw wounds on his head which suggested that the deceased hit his head on the rock”.

Contacted, the spokesman of the state Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi said someone called to inform him about the incident in the afternoon.

He, however, said that no official report had been made on the incident, adding that the police will get to the root of the unfortunate incident.

