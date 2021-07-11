… Urges Taraba APC to go put its House in Order

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo-

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has described the leading opposition party in the state, All Progressive Congress, APC, as a stray dog looking for relevance by resorting to blackmail.

Ishaku spoke through his Special Adviser on political matters, Abubakar Bawa.

He said the APC has lost touch with recent events in Taraba by being an opposition voice from Abuja.

He, however, counseled the opposition party to go put its house in order and stop the smear campaign against the government of Taraba state.

Recall that the state Chairman of APC, Ibrahim El-Sudi, while briefing newsmen at the weekend rubbished the claims of governor Ishaku on a national tv that he had sited projects in every ward in Taraba.

El-Sudi, who said the governor’s claims were half-truth challenged him to embark on a media tour to show the world what he claimed to have done.

Responding to APC, Bawa said, “ the APC chairman is an absentee politician who sits in Abuja and knows nothing about the state or even his local government area.

“2023 is approaching, and they have started their blackmail tactics to score cheap political points.

“But we know Tarabans are now wise, and they only believe what is on the ground.

“I implore him to visit his local government area in Gashaka to see what this government has done before he talks.

“As we speak, the health centre in Garbabi under Gashaka is being renovated to a standard one which he has no knowledge about.

“The development people want is at the grassroots, and that has been the focus of this administration.

” It is not just about executing gigantic projects in the state capital and abandoning those at the ward and local government level.

“They should leave Abuja life and come back to Taraba to see things for themselves and criticise objectively.

“There is no ward you will go to in Taraba state that you would not see new boreholes, either constructed or renovated health Center or primary school.

“We have also now realised that you have to blow your trumpet.”

He listed other achievements of the state government to include;

“85% success rating of Taraba in WASSCE in the North, Taraba’s rating In the health sector as number five in the entire country” among others.

He further said the state PDP is intact and would perform in 2023 better than it did in 2019.