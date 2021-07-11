Sarah Kuponiyi

Sarah Kuponiyi has launched Alora Reusable Pads in her bid to address period poverty and create eco-friendly menstrual hygiene products, which her organisation freely distributes to in-school and vulnerable girls and sold at affordable prices to the general public.

Speaking on the launch, Sarah the Founder and Executive Director of A Well-Informed Adolescent (AWA) Initiative, said her experience set her on the journey.

Her words: “As a young girl who lived with her father, I could not afford to buy sanitary pads for myself due to how pads were unaffordable for someone like me.

“Nor was I able to ask him for such due to the culture of shyness and silence.

“Working on school health outreaches made me realise this situation has not changed and the story cuts across all regions of the country.

“Alora Reusable Pads was created to solve this problem, and it’s made from specialised fabrics that are comfortable to the skin, hygienic, affordable, easy to use, and available in all sizes with varying thickness to fit every woman at all times.”

The reusable pads received special recognition from the Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; First Lady of Ekiti State, Her Excellency Erelu Bisi Fayemi, and Cross River State Ministry of Women of Affairs.

Sarah Kuponiyi said she is now committed to creating and managing safe spaces that ensure young people can achieve their potential with access to essential services such as sexual health, mental health building and equitable gender norms skills among adolescents.

Vanguard News Nigeria