A 21-year-old girl, Blessing Lawal, was on Thursday remanded at a correctional centre for alleged one million naira theft and attempted murder.

Chief Magistrate F.M. Ajayi, gave 14 days remand order at a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos.

The defendant who resides in Aguda area of Lagos is standing trial on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences, stealing and attempted murder.

The prosecuting lawyer with the State Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Mr Williams Ologun, brought a request for 14 days’ remand with a supporting affidavit, a copy of the complaint’s letter and the defendant’s statement.

Ologun said the defendant had on April 2 lured the complainant, Mr Abdullahi Babatunde, to a location on the pretext of selling a Toyota Corolla to him for one million naira.

He said the defendant and her accomplices (who are now at large) collected the payment for the car into the defendant’s bank account and beat up the complainant and his friend.

Ologun told the court that the remand would enable the police complete their investigation, track down and arrest the accomplices and prepare the charge for arraignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant was facing charges under Sections 287, 230, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

