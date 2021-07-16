As a move to provide quality maternal and child care to the residents of Lagos, the Rotary Club of Maryland, Ikeja in partnership with the Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation and Revolution Plus Property has commenced the construction of Mother and Child hospital.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony the President of the club, Mr Bamidele Onalaja stated that the government should not be left to provide health care alone to the people.

According to him, “This project is one of the core seven areas of Rotary Club which is child and maternal health. We are here to do the groundbreaking ceremony of the hospital in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State.

“The project is in conjunction with the Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation and Revolution Plus Property. We know the government cannot do everything; we want to support the government to make sure that health care delivery is provided for all Lagosians. It is a project that will touch so many lives in the state. We plan to deliver this project within nine months.”

The District 9110 Governor of the Club, Mr Remi Bello, said the facility, when completed would give more women access to maternal and child care.

“By providing this facility, it is going to boost access to maternal and child health care services which is one of the focus of our organization,” he said.

On his part, Lagos State, Permanent Secretary of Health Service Commission, Dr Benjamin Eniayewu, represented by Dr Yinka Otepola, stressed the importance of partnerships in delivering health care to the people.

He said, “Partnerships like this will help the government in no small measure. The influx into Lagos is on the increase on daily basis. The government is spending a lot on health, yet all the facilities are being stretched to elastic limits, there is no way the government can do it alone. It is partnerships like this that can help in delivering quality health care to the people.”