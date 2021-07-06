Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has hinted he could include Nigeria Professional Football League players in his squad for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers which will begin in September.

He was on the bench as the home-based players suffered a 4-0 defeat to Mexico in an international friendly game on Sunday.

Despite the disappointing score, Rohr commended the NPFL stars for their efforts in Los Angeles and he is looking forward to working with some of them in his regular team during the next window.

“Mexico is number eleven in the world and they showed why,” the former Bordeaux manager said. “Our young team is the best professional players from Nigeria playing at home. They tried too so well, they learnt a lot and I saw some interesting players who could be part of the next World Cup qualifiers in September.

“This match, we learnt a lot and that’s why we are happy to see this match in these conditions like a normal football game.”

After qualifying for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Super Eagles have their sights set on the World Cup in Qatar next year.

Rohr concluded that Sunday’s encounter against Mexico came as a good lesson for the home-based players who could play a part in their qualifying campaign to the global competition.

