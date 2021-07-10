By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has commiserated with troops who were involved in a road traffic accident on Thursday 8 July 2021, at Garin Kuturu, along Maiduguri- Damaturu road.

The troops were responding to a distress call when the accident occurred.

Sadly, one of the Gun trucks conveying the troops skidded off the road and rammed into a road shoulder, causing the vehicle to somersault.

Nine personnel who sustained varying degrees of injury in the accident have been evacuated and are currently receiving medical attention in a military medical facility.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations said, “No fatality was recorded in the accident”.

Gen Yahaya lauded the troops for their swift response and urged them to be more circumspect during emergency operational responses.