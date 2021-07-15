By Gabriel Olawale

The Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, on Thursday, described Veteran Nollywood actor, Mr. Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, as Nigeria’s James Bond from Niger-Delta Region.

In a congratulatory message by Coordinator of the IMG, Comrade Joseph Evah stated that the Niger-Delta region is blessed with natural and human resources adding that Mofe-Damijo is an extraordinary gifted talent from the region.

The statement reads: “RMD is Nigeria’s James Bond from Niger Delta that is adding value to the global entertainment industry. In the world temple of best star actors, the Niger Delta has produced a James Bond from Africa. So, our heritage is recognised in the world map of movies and drama.

“We celebrate his lifetime commitment to excellence in his chosen career. Six decades of valued and selfless service to Nigeria, touching lives and making society happier. Another signature project that is dear to his heart is to use his God given talent to make the Niger Delta region a peaceful place.

“A mighty strategy he used out to resolve crisis among the ethnic groups in the region, mobilising the youths to avoid hatred and violence like the Ogbe-Ijaw and Aladja (Urhobo) peace deal that he championed with other patriots. We pray God to bless him more with good health and strength to serve humanity.

“With a restless spirit and unending quest for excellence, he will remain an exciting figure in our television screens for many years to come touching lives and making society happier.”