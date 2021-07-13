By Davies Iheamnachor

Heated controversy over who becomes the next Oba of Ogbaland in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers State, has torn the community into shreds.

Trouble started soon after the demise of Oba Chukwuemeka Nma Obi, the Oba of Ogbaland, who ascended the throne in 1972, early last month.



The stool, which has been in existence for over 400 years, was said to be on rotational successive arrangement with three units/families in Umu-Okoye kindred – Obi, Nwata, and Onwularu eligible to the throne.

Nwachukwu, crown prince ready to take over

It was learned that the first son of the late Oba, Nwachukwu Obi, moved to take over the throne, claiming that it was his right as the first son of the king.

Umu-Okoye kindred refuses

But, chairman of Umu-Okoye kindred, Chief Ngozie Onwularu, over the week, raised concerns about purported subversion of the kingship selection process, stating that the succession pattern was not based on inheritance.



Onwularu, who is the fourth oldest person in the hierarchy of Umu-Okoye kindred, delineated the six processes of selecting a new Oba, as he advised the late Oba’s son, Nwachukwu, to be cautious of the path he was treading while parading himself as the new Oba of Ogbaland.



“Now, in the family hierarchy, that is Umu-Okoye, I am number four. Chief G.I Nwata is the head of the family followed by Justice I. Ichoku, third is Anthony Ichoku and me. I am the chairman of Umu-Okoye kindred.

Onwularu insists Nwachukwu not entitled to stool

“All these things happening, we do not know where Nwachukwu was appointed or elected, it is not by appointment. Nwachukwu is the first son of the late Oba, and he is saying that he is the Oba of Ogbaland.



“Oba is not selected that way; Oba is a respected stool in Ogbaland. Ogba is comprised of the Egi, Igburu, Oshomini, and Omoku, a large area the Oba is taking care of. How can he, (Nwachukwu) now say he is the Oba? he asked.



Onwularu explained that the selection process for a new Oba has not been properly conducted, adding that Nwachukwu was not entitled to the stool.

Nomination procedure

“In our kindred, there is what we call Ofor, which is staff of authority used in nominating Okoye, over 600 years ago. In selecting the Oba, the town through Umu-Ezeali will send a message to Umu-Okoye and tell them now that the Oba is dead, we want a new Oba.



“This message will go across to Umu-Ebe. In Umu-Okoye, they will select somebody and if a man is selected, they will screen him thoroughly and he will be certified by Umu-Okoye, then Umu-Okoye will arrange a meeting with Umu-Ebe, which is the extended kindred that owned this kingship.



“In the kindred of Umu-Okoye, we are about three units that have right to the stool. The three units are to pick somebody who will become the Oba. Nwachukwu is not entitled to the stool because it is not hereditary, it is not owned by Obi family, they have theirs the first time, Chukwuemeka, Nwachukwu’s father took over and now he wants to come again, is it hereditary? It is not owned by them. It is rotational.”

Inherent peril

The Umu-Okoye kindred chair advised the prince to return to his job and steer clear of the kingship race, noting the underlying implications of trying to subvert the process and install himself as Oba.



His words: “I want to advise Nwachukwu to go back to his job as manager in Agip because he cannot parade himself as Oba. Our people said if a man cooks for the whole community, the community will finish the food, but if the community, in turn, prepares food for the man, he will not be able to finish it. It is very dangerous. The community has the right to ban anybody from going into the palace.



“The danger underneath this act is more dangerous than taking Nwachukwu to court… he is risking his life. His father called on the gods of this land every morning, swearing that anybody that wants to destroy the stool will die and he (Nwachukwu) is aware of all these things. We shall leave him to let him go, but he should go back to Agip. His father misled him by making him a crown prince and we do not have anything like that.



“For us, we are not after state government doing anything, if government on its own appoints who will be the next Oba, well, it is already a recognized stool, it does not bother us much. There is a way to follow it up, we shall follow it in the native way because Obaship is traditional and any action we will take will be very traditional.

Regulatory document in Govt House

“Even before the late Oba was crowned, there were guidelines and documents stating that it is not hereditary. The document is in Government House, Chukwuemeka signed the guidelines.



“If Nwachukwu paves his way and the government recognizes him, we are not going to recognise him, we can walk pass him and even push him down because we do not know him as our Oba. By so doing, we are reducing the power of the Oba and we cannot allow that to happen,“ he said.

