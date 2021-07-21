







By Providence Adeyinka

Rice smugglers attacked a Customs formation in Igboora area of Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State, last weekend where three Customs officials and a Soldier were allegedly injured.

Customs Public Relations Officer, Federal Operations Unit Zone A, Theophilus Duniya, revealed this in a statement, saying that the incident happened around 8.00 pm on Friday.

He stated: “The injured Customs Officers who are operatives of the Zone A, Federal Operations Unit, sighted 8 trucks carrying smuggled foreign parboiled rice whose drivers and armed accompanying passengers launched an attack on the officers.

‘‘One of the attackers was shot and disarmed while the others retreated with their smuggled wares.

” Investigations are ongoing to arrest and prosecute the attackers, all the attacked Customs Officers and soldier, including one that was shot in the head, are receiving treatment,” Daniya said.