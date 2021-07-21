By Idowu Bankole

Chief Olufemi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of Aviation and chieftain of the people’s Democratic Party, PDP, has called in the Beninoise Government to respect the rights of the arrested Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemi popularly known as Sunday Igboho, as enshrined in the international laws.

Recall Vanguard had reported that Sunday Igboho was arrested at the Cotonou airport trying to flee to Germany.

Fani-Kayode noted that Sunday Igboho detention in Cotonou will be monitored with serious concern and keen interest.

Fani-Kayode made this call via his social media page on Wednesday warning that the Beninoise Government must be fair in their actions

He wrote, “I call on the authorities in Cotonou to respect the civil liberties and rights of Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho) and I call on them to treat him with respect and decorum.

Those rights are protected under international laws and protocols, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights to which the Benin Republic is a signatory.

The Beninoise Government must be fair in their actions. Igboho must not be denied access to his doctors and lawyers and he must not be tortured, brutalised, humiliated or treated with contempt.

The whole world is watching and we shall continue to monitor the events with concern and keen interest.

