Reps receive reports on electoral Amendment Bill

May consider clauses Thursday before proceeding on annual vacation

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives, Wednesday, received the report of the electoral amendment bill.

The report was laid before the House at the plenary by the Chairman of the Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon Aisha Dukku from Gombe State.

Moving the motion, she said: “That the House do receive the Report of the Committee on Electoral Matters on a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act No. 6, 2010 and Enact the Electoral Act 2021, to Regulate the Conduct of Federal, State and Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory Elections; and for Related Matters

(HB. 981) (Referred:24/11/2020).”

The motion was seconded and later laid afterward.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the clause-by-clause consideration of the bill would be done tomorrow (Thursday) by the House.

Recall that the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila had promised during the consideration of the report on the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB penultimate week that the parliament will pass the electoral bill into law before proceeding on its annual vacation.

The House is expected to vacate tomorrow for its summer holiday.

