By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives has begun an enquiry into alleged mismanagement of over N19billion meant to rehabilitate railways in the country.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday , December 21, 2020, resolved to carry out a comprehensive investigation into a N19.2 billion Railway Rehabilitation contract awarded to Msrss ESER Contracting Industry Company Incorporated in 2011.

The House, also resolved to set up an adhoc committee, to immediately commence the investigation to uncover circumstances surrounding the non implementation of the said contract almost ten years after its award.

The resolution as contained in a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, notes that the contract was awarded to ESER, to rehabilitate the 463km Port Harcourt – Makurdi section of the Eastern Railway line for N19.2 billion in March .

Details later…

