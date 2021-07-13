A file image of the #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, before the gunfire.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Sponsor of the controversial bill seeking a 5-year jail term for protesters, Hon. Emeka Chinedu has withdrawn the bill from the House of Representatives.

Chinedu announced the formal withdrawal of the bill in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila at Tuesday plenary.

It will be recalled that outrage had trailed the bill since its introduction on July 6, 2021.

Chinedu however said he was misquoted in the media, saying he was not sponsoring a bill to jail protesters.

Acknowledging the letter, Gbajabiamila said “It’s your prerogative. The bill is hereby withdrawn.”

The Speaker however asked the media be accurate in its reportage.

