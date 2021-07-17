Sam Obi

By Festus Ahon

THE remains of erstwhile Acting Governor of Delta State, Prince Sam Obi, were yesterday, laid to rest at his country home in Ute-Okpu, Ika North East Local Government Area of the State amidst tears, wailing and eulogies.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith, his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Deputy Speaker of the House, Chief Ochor Christopher Ochor, other sitting and non sitting members of the House, Commissioners and other top Government functionaries.

Speaking at the funeral of the late Prince Sam Obi, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said Nigeria was still in crisis, charging citizens to have a recourse to God to help the nation.

Okowa said the growing challenges in the country had made it imperative for Nigerians to seek God wholly for solution, expressing deep sadness at the death of the former speaker of the state assembly.

He described the late Prince Sam Obi as a focused and courageous man who contributed immensely to development of the state, adding that late Obi was a very bold person and had good relationships with men.

Meanwhile, a valedictory session was Thursday held in honour of the late Prince Sam Obi who was a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and a service of songs at the Oracle of God Ministry, a church he founded in Asaba.

The valedictory session which was held at the State Assembly complex in Asaba for the late Prince Sam Obi, attracted sitting and non sitting members of the House. Speaking during the valedictory session, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, decried the demise of Prince Sam Obi.

While lamenting that “from the tributes and testimonies I have read and heard since the passage of the former Speaker, it seems to me that the late Honourable Speaker knew his vision very early in life and chose to serve humanity and God from the very beginning. His political trajectory and his relationship with God are loud testimonies to this fact”.

Oborevwori said: “This is even more painful knowing that the late Prince Sam Obi once sat in this same position to preside over the House at plenary. I must confess that his demise was never contemplated at this time. This is rather the sun setting at noon. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Saying that the late Prince Sam believed in incremental progress in the journey of life, he said he began his political career as a Councillor and rose steadily to become the Speaker of the House and eventually an Acting Governor of the State in 2010.

Speaker after speaker at the Valedictory session poured encomiums on the late former Speaker, saying that he was a great leader.

In his tribute, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Ochor Christopher Ochor said; “I will miss him greatly and I wish him safe journey home to his creator”.

The Deputy Chief Whip, Chief Solomon Ighrakpata, said that; “death has cut short the life of a good man. He was a great man and a wonderful leader”.

